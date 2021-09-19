Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of RCD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 5,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

