Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Terex by 83.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $575,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,117,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

