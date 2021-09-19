Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter.

EWU traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.36. 3,804,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,321. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

