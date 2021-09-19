Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PUMSY opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

