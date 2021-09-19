Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

