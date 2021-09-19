Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

