Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGI. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $48.23 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

