Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$77.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

