Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

