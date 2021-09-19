Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IBEX Limited Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IBEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million and a P/E ratio of 147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

