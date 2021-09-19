Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.07

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.07 and traded as low as C$30.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.58, with a volume of 1,010,495 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

