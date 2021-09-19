Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ QH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 36,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.16.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
