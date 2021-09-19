Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 36,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.