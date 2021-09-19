Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

