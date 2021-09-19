Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Banner by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.