Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Prothena worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of PRTA opened at $77.07 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

