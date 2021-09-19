Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,037.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 31.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,189,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

