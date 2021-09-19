Rally Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $187.36 million and $8.43 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00176695 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.59 or 0.06995504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.79 or 0.99819919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00846879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

