Raymond James Raises NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$8.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXE. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

TSE:NXE opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.81.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.