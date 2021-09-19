Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.73.

TVE opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

