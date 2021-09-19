RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

