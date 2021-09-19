RED Trading Down 0.9% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $704,104.71 and approximately $1,474.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00372857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

