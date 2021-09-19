Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $22.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $65.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Benchmark lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock valued at $240,594,454 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

