Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLXXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

RLXXF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

