renBTC Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $749.48 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $47,758.75 or 0.99888629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00129023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00049357 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,693 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

