ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.