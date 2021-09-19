Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

