Research Analysts Set Expectations for RF Industries, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,694,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

