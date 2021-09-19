Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Research Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. 118,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,294. The company has a market cap of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.43. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.
