ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $2,334,640.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in ResMed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.