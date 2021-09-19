Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

