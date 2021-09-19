Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.
