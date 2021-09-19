ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

