Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

