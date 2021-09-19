Reviewing Lydall (NYSE:LDL) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 636.10 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -4.91 Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.04%. Lydall has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.03%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Lydall.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats Lydall on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

