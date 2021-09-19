Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TNR Technical and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.15 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TNR Technical and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Risk and Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

