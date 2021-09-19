Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

