Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.36 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,411,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

