Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,915 shares of company stock valued at $771,263. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

