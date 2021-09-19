Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 203,404 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Nikola at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $5,987,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 356,103 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $3,440,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

