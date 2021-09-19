Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,441 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Inogen worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -410.38 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,693. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

