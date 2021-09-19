Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,001 shares of company stock worth $130,877,041.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

