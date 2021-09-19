Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £255.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.80. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.64).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

