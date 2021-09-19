Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

