Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 15.3% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $39,588.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00104190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

