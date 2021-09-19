Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $365.80 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

