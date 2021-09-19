Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,563 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

