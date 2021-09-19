Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 52 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,335. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $218.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

