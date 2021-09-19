Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.96 Million Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $16.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

