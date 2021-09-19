Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 709 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.62 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

