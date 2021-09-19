Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

